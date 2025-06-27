‘I Was Left on the Shelf’- Sean McComb Says Bad Decision HiJacked his Career

Sean McComb believes his career was unjustly derailed after his controversial defeat to Arnold Barboza Jr. last year — but insists he’s mentally stronger and ready to make up for lost time.

The Public Nuisance produced a career-best performance against the American on the undercard of the mega Ryan Garcia-Devin Haney fight.

However, despite widespread opinion, he won wide the Belfast talent didn’t get the decision.

The result prompted massive criticism of the scoring and inspired fury across Team McComb and bemusement of fans across the world.

Many claimed McComb was denied one of the greatest ever Irish boxing away wins, although he points out it cost him more than just that.

The Southpaw was denied the opportunities that would have materialised from such a high-profile victory, and as a talent who proved himself world level capable he became a high-risk low-reward poster boy.

“Going into that fight I was super confident. When the final bell went, I got goosebumps. A surge rushed through my body – I knew I’d changed my life, changed my family’s life forever. Then the result,” McComb told Boxing Kings Media.

The split decision loss, which many pundits and fans scored for McComb, saw Barboza Jr. go on to huge opportunities, including fighting on Riyadh Season shows and headlining in Times Square.

“He’s had some crazy paydays. He’s fought three massive fights. And I was left on the shelf for a full year. That fight should have changed my life,” McComb added.

McComb isn’t bitter and having signed with GBM he is keen to look forward, starting with his clash against xx in Hull this weekend.

However, that doesn’t mean he will hold back when asked about that defeat.

“It’s disheartening – very disheartening – but not enough to put me off the sport. I know how good I am. I’ve sacrificed too much to walk away,

“Someone asked me what I learned from that fight – and the only thing I’ve learned is how dirty boxing really is, and how corrupt it is.

“The Canadian judge who gave me the fight was on the bus home with me. He said, ‘I had it 98-92 your way.’ I said, ‘What the f** were the other two watching?’ He just shrugged. Nobody knows.”*

“You can’t just rely on talent. You have to overcome the politics and keep going.”