Thomas O’Toole Suggests Euro Title Clash With Kevin Cronin for Croke Park – But Expects Door to Stay Closed

Thomas O’Toole believes a Galway versus Kerry clash with Kevin Cronin would be perfect for the Katie Taylor Croke Park undercard.

However, fears that the people who hold the keys to the Kingdom Warrior clash will keep them hidden.

Like the Irish champion, the recently crowned NABA super middleweight champion has told Matchroom of his willingness to fight on the card.

He also told Irish-boxing.com of his willingness to contest an all-Irish clash with Cronin, following Team Taylor’s advice to suggest possible fights rather than just call to get on the bill.

Not only does the Boston-based Galway fighter believe the derby nature sells, he feels both fighter’s standing could be enough to get a career-changing European title on the line.

“I’m willing to fight anyone,” O’Toole told Irish-boxing.com.

“An all-Irish fight would be huge for the card, me and Kevin could definitely fight for a European title,” he adds.

“Kevin has already turned down a fight with me, so I don’t think he and his team would take it.”

To his credit, the Michael Conlan-managed Cronin has proved himself willing to fight. Having shared the ring with Jamie Morrissey and Emmet Brennan twice, and recently defeated Cathal Crowley to become Irish champion most recently, a third of the 29-year-old’s pro fights have been of the domestic derby kind.

Still ‘The Kid‘ doesn’t feel it’s a fight that will materalise, and as a result has let it be known he is willing to fight anyone to get on the card.

“It would mean so much to fight on the card,” he adds.

“Just being apart of this historic event would mean the world. My team have talked to Matchroom, Eddie [Hearn] obviously knows me from before, and I’m willing to fight anyone. At this stage of my career, I want the biggest test. As long as the reward is there, I’ll fight anyone.”