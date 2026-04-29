“Levels Below at The Moment’ – Pierce O’Leary Not Interested Gary Cully Fight

Pierce O’Leary has played down talk of an all-Irish clash with Gary Cully — and did so in typically blunt fashion.

Kildare native, Cully, name-dropped the Dub before and after his March return and suggested a fight between the pair would capture the public’s attention.

The callout was polite and respectful, as was O’Leary’s response, although he answered in the negative.

The Sheriff Street native, whose recent success is reflected in the fact that both Cully and Sean McComb are looking to fight him, sees ‘The Diva’ as a step back at present.

The Dublin Docklands graduate, who looks set to return to Dublin on August 1, has world title ambitions and is intent on fighting boxers who aid his progression toward a coveted shot.

For O’Leary, it’s not personal — it’s about progression.

“No. Gary’s levels below me at the moment. Gary’s way below,” he says when asked about the match-up by Irish-boxing.com.

“No disrespect, but we accepted an opponent who was number five in the WBC rankings. That’s where we’re at.

“We’re chasing big fights now. That’s the level I’m going forward at.”

Leeds, UK: Garry Cully v Francesco Patera, WBA Continental Lightweight Title. 25 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The comments underline a fighter who sees himself operating in a different tier — one focused on world rankings rather than domestic rivalries.

Even with Irish boxing thriving, O’Leary insists his path lies elsewhere.

“There’s plenty of Irish clashes out there for others, but I want the bigger fish.

“I’m in a position now where I’m bringing people into arenas and delivering big nights.

“That’s the direction I’m going — world level, world titles.”

Since speaking to Irish-boxing.com it has been officially confirmed O’Leary will trade leather with Mark Chamberlain next.