Home Athlone – Joe Ward Lines Up Homecoming Clash

Joe Ward could bring a stacked boxing card to Athlone this summer.

One of Ireland’s greatest amateurs is lining up what would be one of the greatest nights of his professional career.

Niel Power of Ring Kings and former world title challenger Jason Quigley, who heads up Sheer Sports in Ireland, are trying to put together a midlands bill- and they want Ward to headline.

If Athlone and the home of Athlone AFC can’t be done Adamstown is said to be an option.

The decorated former amateur standout hasn’t had the smoothest of pro rides. He hasn’t fought since late 2024 and can’t seem to get any of the big British light heavy’s to share the ring with him.

There were reports of a Zuffa boxing link up, but the Moate man has yet to fight on a Zuffa bill.