Ireland’s Interest in World Boxing Cup Ends

Team Ireland’s interest in the first leg of the World Boxing Cup came to an end at the quarter final stage.

Both Dean Clancy and Daina Moorehouse excited the contest on Friday.

Clancy leaves after losing by on the narrowest of margins, a 3-2 split.

The Sligo native contested against the home boxer at his weight, 2025 World silver medalist, Yuri Falcao after an extremely tight, highly technical contest. Judges scored the bout 30:27, 29:28; 28:29; 27:30; 29:28.

Moorehouse lost her quarter final to Alua Balikibekova of Kazakhstan a two time 2025 World champion, and a double Asian Championships champion.

The 5-0 decision went to her opponent. Judges scored the bout 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30;

The 10 strong Ireland team included 6 Olympians in Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley, alongside 2025 World bronze medalist Patsy Joyce, multiple European U23 medalist Louis Rooney. Team members are from clubs in Belfast (3), Dublin (2), Leitrim (1), Louth (1), Tyrone (1) Westmeath (1) and Wicklow (1).