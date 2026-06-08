Glen Lynch: ‘I Don’t Want To Be Known Just For My Support’

Glen Lynch has built a reputation for bringing noise, energy and sizeable support wherever he fights.

However, the Dubliner insists he wants to become known for something far more important than ticket sales.

Fresh from an eight-round shutout victory on JB Promotions most recent bill, Lynch admitted he appreciates every supporter who turns up to back him, but says his long-term goal is to be recognised for his achievements inside the ropes rather than the crowds he attracts outside them.

“I’m very grateful for the support I get,” Lynch told Irish-boxing.com.

“But I just don’t want to be known for my support. I want to be known for my boxing ability and what I’m going to achieve in the sport.

“It’s great to have it, but I want to be known for more than that.”

The comments came after another professional and mature display from the emerging super welterweight, who cruised to an 80-72 victory over Daniel Przewieslik to move 6-0.

“I done plenty of good in there,” he explained.

“I showed that I can box. I was controlled. I was on the inside, I was on the outside, I was counter-punching.

“I’m more known as aggressive, so I just showed them my boxing there tonight.”

It was another learning fight for the Crumlin trained boxer against hard to figure out awkward opposition.

“After three or four rounds, I knew I was cancelling anything out he tried to put together.

“He’s very awkward with his feet. He has a wide stance, a European style. He was a bit of a puzzle like that.”

Despite winning every round on the judges’ cards, Lynch remains his own harshest critic.

Rather than celebrating a comprehensive points win, he immediately began identifying areas for improvement.

“I felt like I left the ring and had a few more gears.

“I’ll look back at it and I’ll pick out what I could have done better and we’ll just keep improving.”

With eight rounds banked the Dublin boxer is primed for domestic action and is eager to keep moving towards bigger stages. Speaking after the fight, Lynch revealed he would welcome the chance to appear on one of Irish boxing’s marquee nights this summer, including a potential outing at the 3Arena.

“I’ll sit down with Jay [Byrne] after this,” he said.

“I’m going away in a few weeks and when I get back I’ll see what they say and see what options we have.

“Any big shows, I’m open to.

“We’ll just keep plodding along, getting better and improving. And then, look, exciting times ahead.”