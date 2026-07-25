Strong Team Ireland Confirmed for U19 European Championships

Courtesy of IABA

The Team Ireland team to contest the 2026 European U19 Championships has been named.

Hosted by the Serbian Boxing Federation, the championships take place in Loznica from August 11th to 22nd.

This team includes 6 gold, silver and bronze European medalists at Schools/U15 and Junior/U17 age categories and is drawn from counties Antrim (1), Donegal (1) Dublin (3), Mayo (1) Tipperary (1) Westmeath (3) and Wexford (2).

The Championships

The championships will be boxed at Lagatar Sports Hall – the draw and Opening Ceremony takes place at 6pm and 8pm, respectively, on Wednesday August 12th. Quarter Finals begin on August 17th, while the 19th is a rest day.

All semi finals will be boxed on August 20th, and all finals and medal ceremonies will take place on August 21st.

European Boxing is expected to live-stream the tournament here

Team Ireland

48kg Louise Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

50kg Kristian Jubani, Crumlin BC, Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Wexford

54kg Carly O’ Herron, Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath

55kg Lee Largey Snodden, Immaculata BC, Belfast

57kg Leah Moore, Cabra BC, Dublin

60kg Kalib Walshe, CBS Wexford

65kg Grace Bailey, Castlebar BC, Mayo

65kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic BC Mullingar

70kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC Mullingar

70kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel BC, Tipperary

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands

85kg Sean Doohan, Dunfanaghy BC, Donegal