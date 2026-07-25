Louis Rooney Suffers Commonwealth Games Defeat

Louis Rooney suffered defeat on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The Star BC was the only Team NI boxer in action.

The young prospect contested a 55kg Last 32 bout against Lesotho’s Mathealira Seholoholo. The reigning Ulster Elite champ and multiple European U23 medalist, won the first round 3-2, on a scoreline of 9-10, 9-10, 9-10, 10-9, 10-9, but was stopped in the second stanza.

Boxing is Team NI’s most successful sport, having won 61 CWG medals, of which 13 are gold. Team NI topped the medal table in the ring four years ago in Birmingham with 5 golds and silver and a bronze.

Team NI

51kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC

54kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC.

55kg Louis Rooney, Star BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family BC

60kg Jude Gallagher Two Castles OBA

65kg JP Hale, Star BC

65kg Kaci Rock, Holy Trinity BC

70kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC

70kg Janssen Hill, Holy Trinity BC

80kg Eoghan Quinn, St John’s, Swatragh

90kg Garyn McAllister, North Down BC

90+kg Willie Jon McCartan, Gilford BCCateg