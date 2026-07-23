The undercard for Katie Taylor’s September 5 homecoming at Croke Park is confirmed, with Thomas Carty and Dave Allen meeting in the headline support act and an all-Irish welterweight clash between Paddy Donovan and Tyrone McKenna anchoring the domestic interest beneath a night that promises to rewrite Irish boxing’s record books.

A Global Spectacle and the Leisure Attention It Commands

Martynas Norvilas, a gaming industry specialist and sports journalist with extensive experience in Lithuania’s iGaming sector, was quick to register what the confirmed Taylor card represents beyond sport. The dimensions are not abstract: six world titles on the line at once and 80,000 fans inside Croke Park on a live DAZN worldwide broadcast. For Norvilas, those specifics carry weight from a market-observer’s perspective.

“When a single event concentrates that many global viewers around a shared moment of high stakes, it pulls on exactly the leisure attention that operators in my home market spend heavily to reach,” Norvilas said. “The competition for that audience is constant.”

Tracking the Lithuanian gaming market, Norvilas noted that casinoguru.lt/ serves as a reference point for how the sector organises itself around that consumer interest, standing as a measure of how seriously operators in the region take captured mass audiences. A night drawing 80,000 fans to one venue, broadcast live to every timezone, represents the kind of moment those operators watch closely.

Taylor’s Third Bid for Undisputed Status

According to Irish Mirror, Taylor faces unbeaten French challenger Flora Pili at Croke Park on September 5, with the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine super lightweight world titles all on the line. A victory would make Taylor undisputed world champion for a third time. Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn has described the bout as Taylor’s final ever fight, lending the night a finality that sharpens the already considerable stakes for Irish boxing fans who have waited years for this homecoming.

Carty and Allen Bring Heavyweight Theatre to the Bill

Dublin’s Thomas Carty meets England’s Dave Allen in a heavyweight contest that carries genuine intrigue for both fighters. Allen comes in at 26-9-2 with 20 knockouts, carrying form that has swung dramatically in recent years. Last summer he caused a genuine upset by defeating Johnny Fisher in London, only to fall short against Arslanbek Makhmudov and Filip Hrgovic in subsequent high-profile outings. Earlier this month he returned to winning form with a points victory over Ross McGuigan, arriving at Croke Park with momentum restored.

Carty’s path to this card runs through the 3Arena in March, where he defeated German Skobenko on points. His sole professional loss came under difficult circumstances, after a serious knee injury during his American debut against Dajuan Calloway. Hearn assessed the pairing with characteristic directness: “I love the Allen-Carty fight. Two experienced Heavyweights, in a make-or-break fight, out to score an almighty win.”

Donovan and McKenna Collide, McCann Makes Her Case

The all-Irish welterweight bout between Limerick’s Paddy Donovan and Belfast’s Tyrone McKenna carries significant championship implications. Donovan, ranked No. 1 mandatory challenger for the IBF world welterweight title, enters at 15-2 with 11 knockouts. McKenna, a seasoned Belfast professional, brings a record of 25-6-1 with eight stoppages. Hearn framed the contest as Donovan’s opportunity to cement his standing: “Paddy Donovan fresh from his recent heroics in Germany looks to underline his status as Ireland’s No.1 Welterweight and underline why he is next in line to challenge for the IBF crown.”

Molly McCann adds another dimension to the card entirely. Known in combat sports as a former UFC fighter, McCann now stands at 4-0 with one knockout as a professional boxer, taking on Yorkshire’s Sylwia Doligala (8-2-2). Her connection to the headline act runs deeper than the sport itself. Taylor is her cousin, and Hearn made clear the significance of the booking: “Molly McCann looked great in her recent win in Liverpool and she has a huge year ahead. But she will be over the moon to be on this card, especially with her cousin Katie Taylor headlining.”

A Card Built Deep With Irish and British Talent

The confirmed bill extends well beyond the featured bouts. Super middleweight Taylor Bevan, unbeaten at 9-0 with eight stoppages and fresh from a win at Southampton St Mary’s, faces Dublin’s Emmet Brennan, who carries his own unblemished record of 6-0. Liverpool’s Joe McGrail (13-0, 6 KOs) meets Coleraine’s Matthew Boreland (7-0, 2 KOs) in a super bantamweight contest for WBA continental gold. A Dublin versus Belfast middleweight clash sets Paul Ryan (10-2, 4 KOs) against Paddy Gallagher (17-6, 10 KOs). Two Queensberry Promotions fighters, Dublin heavyweight Adam Olaniyan (2-0, 2 KOs) and Dublin super welterweight Bobbi Flood (2-0, 1 KO), also appear on the card.

Hearn’s summary of the night captured its ambition plainly: “It will be a huge celebration for Irish sport and this card, live worldwide on the Global Home of DAZN, will certainly deliver for the 80,000 fans who pack into Croke Park on September 5.”