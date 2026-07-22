Aaron McKenna hoping for a world title… and a Kendrick Lamar appearance

Aaron McKenna is ‘Not Like Us’ when it comes to talent and the friends he keeps.

Unlike the majority, the Monaghan native, who is noted for being down to earth, is on the verge of becoming a world champion and could do so with global superstar Kendrick Lamar in his corner.

‘The Silencer’ and the rapper struck up a friendship back in 2018 and the American boxing fan has been a ringside supporter of McKenna in the past.

The younger of two boxing brothers hopes Lamar will be present to see him crowned IBF middleweight champion of the world on August 8.

The world title challenger has invited the chart-topper to watch him fight Etinosa Oliha for the vacant IBF 160-pound title on the Zuffa Boxing 10 card at the 3Arena.

“I’ve an open invitation for Kendrick, if he wants to come to a fight in Ireland,” he said.

“I remember talking to him, and he was very fond of Ireland. He liked the Irish people so it’d be great to see him back here again.”



Speaking about how he struck up a relationship with Lamar, McKenna, who co-headlines alongside Callum Walsh in Dublin next month, revealed they met in Freddie Roach’s Wild Card gym.

“We walked into the gym and there he was. It was 2018. Me and Stephen just looked at each other straight away, we could not believe it,” McKenna added.

“He was sitting there in the gym and we got talking to him. Me and Stephen then done a spar, he sat there and watched the whole thing. We’ve seen him a few more times in the gym, it was a regular occurrence.



“I had a fight coming up in Fantasy Springs, which is like a four-hour drive from LA… he made the trip down there and watched the fight.



“Just before I was going to walk out to the ring — literally two to three minutes before I was walking out — he came in and wished me luck.”

