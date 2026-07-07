‘This Will Never Happen Again’ – Brennan Living the Dream and Chasing Matchroom Deal

Forget Once Upon a Time – it’s once-in-a-lifetime stuff, claims Emmet Brennan.

The Inner-city favourite is in dreamland, having secured a slot on the massive Katie Taylor card and will fight at Croke Park on September 5.

The chance to populate such a monumental card at such a venue is huge for all Taylor farewell participants – but the Jones’ Road element is extra special for the Dublin Docklands’ graduate.

The 35-year-old is a Hill 16 regular who grew up in the shadow of the giant stadium, so stepping into the sporting spotlight at GAA Quarters is massively meaningful.

“I came back to boxing 10 years ago to give it one more chance. Since then I have fought at the Olympic Games, fought at the 3Arena, and fought in Madison Square Garden, but fighting in Croke Park, that’s beyond anyone’s dreams,” he said before expanding on the dream scenario.

“I grew up 500 m from Croke Park. My family where born there. My whole life is involved around that area, so that’s enough motivation to win in itself. Then you’re in a packed-out stadium…this will never happen again.”

While the Irish and BUI Celtic champion at super-middleweight rejoiced in the sense of occasion and the chance to be part of history, he also celebrated the size of the opportunity presented to him by Matchroom and Eddie Hearn.

The 35-year-old shares the ring with a rising star of Matchroom, Taylor Bevan, who has 10-round experience and an impressive knockout ratio – eight of his nine foes have found themselves counted out.

Brennan admits it’s a tough fight, but he believes a big opportuinity comes with the challenge. The Dubliner hopes a win could secure him a promotional deal with the promotional giants.

“It’s a tough fight, but this is a fight that we asked for,” he says before suggesting Bevan is a test he can pass.

“I really think it’s a winnable fight for me. Taylor is top class but we do see holes that we can exploit and we’re coming to win. I think this could be fight of the night and at the end of it could be a contract with Matchroom.

“I have two three years left in the game. We need to give this everything to get my chance.”