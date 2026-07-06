Big Bang Backs Ireland Vs England World Title Blockbuster

Pierce O’Leary has thrown his support behind a blockbuster Ireland versus England world title fight and thinks Dublin would be the ideal venue.

Big Bang has been linked with Sheffield’s Dalton Smith over the years, with most suggesting it would be the ideal meeting when both reached world level.

So with the Brit currently in possession of the WBC world light welterweight title and the well-supported Dub an European and IBO champ, they are being mentioned alongside each other once again.

And the Sheriff street native welcomes the development.

O’Leary’s response was immediate when asked if he’d like the fight.

“Absolutely. One hundred percent. No problem at all,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“Speak to my manager, and we’ll get it done.”

O’Leary believes the matchup that has long been discussed among boxing fans as one of the most attractive fights available in the division, belongs in Ireland.

“It’d be a massive fight for Britain and Ireland,” he said.

“And doing it in Ireland as well, where we can sell 10,000 tickets, why not?”

Having defeated Maxi Hughes, O’Leary, who is ranked in the top 10 of the WBC, the body Dalton is champion in, in March, the Dublin Docklands graduate has the chance to add another British scalp to his CV later this summer.

O’Leary fights Mark Chamberlain on a home canvas in the 3Arena on August 1 and is confident he will remain unbeaten.



“Who has he fought at 140?,” O’Leary said. “Just Rafferty. Look, he got through it. It was a great fight, a great barnburner for both of them, but I’m no Rafferty, that’s the difference. I’m looking forward to it, obviously the southpaw style is awkward, but we’ll adapt quick. It’s nothing I haven’t seen.”