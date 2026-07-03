‘I Back Myself’ – Reece Owens Ready for Title Chance as Killer Instinct Grows

Rhys Owens doesn’t want to out-route, but that doesn’t mean he is shying away from any challege.

The unbeaten Enniskillen prospect has made one thing abundantly clear—if a title opportunity presents itself, he’ll be ready to take it.

Still only preparing for his fourth professional contest, the former amateur of note is already stepping up to six rounds on Saturday night, a move that naturally fuels talk of championship ambitions.

The 24-year-old prospect insists he won’t get ahead of himself, but neither is he afraid to admit he believes he belongs among the best domestic fighters around his weight.

“We take it one fight at a time obviously, but look, I’m ready whenever,” Owens said.

“There’s a couple of lads there around my weight winning titles, going across the water winning titles, defending them, picking up new titles.

“Well done to them lads. Fair play to them. They’re doing well, but I back myself 100 per cent all the way. And if them opportunities come to the table, I’ll definitely take them.”

It’s a confidence built on preparation rather than bravado.

Since turning professional, Owens has impressed. Indeed, he hasn’t put a foot wrong. Still he is actively looking to make improvements and has been working on turning up the heat in a bid to get people out of the kitchen.

“I’m focusing on trying to go through the gears more instead of coasting through spars, outboxing lads like I can do,” he explained.

“I’ve been trying to put it on the lads in the gym and get myself feeling like I’m working harder, so that if I do get a sniff in the fight, I’m able to go through the gears and put it on my opponent and get him out of there,” he adds before discussing the 6 round nature of his Finn Valley hosted fight with the extremely tough Erick Omar Lopez.

“I would’ve liked six in the last one, but it is what it is. Thankfully Jay got it sorted for this one. I’m well fit for it.

“I know sparring’s different than fighting, but I’ve been sparring six and eight rounds. If I can do that, I should be more than capable of getting in there and doing it with these lads.”