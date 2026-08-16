‘Who’s Calling Me Out?’ – Paddy Donovan Expects Paro to Make him Wiat

Paddy Donovan believes the lack of fighters willing to call him out tells its own story as he prepares to face Tyrone McKenna at Croke Park on September 5.

The Limerick welterweight is mandatory for IBF world champion Liam Paro and has no interest in taking a backwards step while he waits for the champion to decide his next move.

Having dethroned Lewis Crocker in Australia earlier this summer, the Brian Peters-managed title holder can make a voluntary defence and the Limerick southpaw is sure Paro won’t be choosing to face ‘The Real Deal’.

Indeed, Donovan believes the reason fighters are not lining up to face him is simple – they know exactly how dangerous he is.

“Have you seen anybody calling me out? Who’s calling me out?” Donovan said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Have you ever seen someone say, ‘Oh, I want to fight Paddy Donovan?’

“It hasn’t happened.”

The 27-year-old expects Paro to look elsewhere for his next fight, with a potential clash against Devin Haney among the possibilities, but insists he will remain ready for whoever emerges from the situation.

“I don’t think he’s going to take me as his voluntary fighter,” Donovan said.

“Why would you take me as your voluntary fighter? I don’t think you would.”

For now, Donovan’s immediate focus is McKenna, with the pair set to collide on September 5 in one of the standout Irish match-ups on the huge Croke Park bill.

But the Limerick man already knows what he wants beyond that.

“I’m challenging for a world title,” he said.

“I’m waiting for the winner of Paro, maybe Haney, or whoever Paro decides to fight next.

“The job I have hand in hand is dealing with Tyrone McKenna and going smashing up Paro.

“It’s as simple as that.”