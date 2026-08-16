Four-midable – Four More Move to Within a Win of European Medal

Four more Team Ireland boxers have won through to the medal stages of the 2026 European U19 Championship in Loznica, Serbia.

Jason Donoghue, John Donoghue, Kalib Walshe and Jason Whelan are just one win away from a continental.

Team Ireland’s Jason Donoghue has his eyes firmly set on the prize, after defeating a reigning European champion in the Last 16 of the European U19 Championships.

The 65kg Olympic BC Mullingar boxer contested against Hungary’s Istvan Czifra.

Donoghue is back in action, and boxing for a medal, on Tuesday, taking on the winner of today’s meeting of Turkey and Bulgaria. Speaking after his bout, he said “I’m very delighted. I boxed a European Champion today. He was very good. He won the weight above me (in the 2025 European U17 Championships). I was at 60kg I won bronze, he won gold. Today was a challenge coming in to this fight because I know I had to turn up. But we had a good game plan to walk him back. It work out for it. It worked very well. On to the next fight when I’m fighting for a medal. Let’s go ge the bronze medal.”

Older brother, John Donoghue has won through to the 70kg European U19 Championships. He contested his Last 16 contest against Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Rejjan Jakupovic and had the upperhand throughout, recording a unanimous decision win on a scoreline of 30:27; 30:27; 30:26; 30:27; 30:26. The Olympic BC Mullingar boxer is back in the ring on Tuesday, boxing for a medal.

Co-Captain Kalib Walshe was the RSC2 winner over Tarik Huric of Bosnia & Herzegovina following a series of standing counts. The Wexford CBS talent, boxes for a medal on Tuesday against Urkrain’s Artur Pichka.

75kg Jason Whelan has also won his second European U19 Championship bout, and booked his place in the QFs. He contested his Last 16 contest against Georgia’s Goga Bregvadze, forcing standing counts for his opponent in the second and third rounds and was awarded a 3-2 win, on a scoreline of 29:27; 27:29; 27:29; 29:27, 28:28. Whelan, of Dublin Docklands BC, is back between the ropes on Tuesday, when he boxes for a medal against Russia’s Kirill Shinkar.

Lee Largey Snoddon exits the European U19 Championships after a competitive Last 16 performance. The 55kg Immaculata BC boxer took on England’s Rueben Huczmann, and the 5-0 decision was awarded against him, scored 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.

354 boxers from 36 nations are competing in Loznica, Serbia. The participating nations are: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

The complete Men’s Draw is available HERE and the complete Women’s Draw is available HERE