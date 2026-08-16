Medal Monday – Three Irish Boxers Fight for European Podium Places

Three Irish boxers trade leather for precious European metal in Loznica on Monday.

Fighting for bronze are Kaysie Joyce, Louise Joyce and Grace Bailey, while Carley O’Herron and Leah Moore contest last 16 bouts.

First up, and making her tournament debut, is 54kg O’Herron. The Rochfortbridge boxer takes on Jelizaveta Jakimova of Lithuania in Bout 4 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

Four bouts later, in the same ring and session, Leah Moore contests her 57kg Last 16 bout against Dimitra Kapsimali of Greece.

70kg Kaysie Joyce boxers her quarter final against England’s Shannon Warren in Bout 9 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session.

In Ring A’s Evening Session, 48kg Louise Joyce boxes for a medal against Romania’s Selin Ibram. Five contests later, in Bout 7, 65kg Grace Bailey is also vying for a place on the podium. She takes on England’s Rihanna Holden.

Team Ireland

48kg Louise Joyce, Olympic BC Mullingar

50kg Kristian Jubani, Crumlin BC, Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Wexford

54kg Carly O’ Herron, Rochfortbridge BC, Westmeath

55kg Lee Largey Snoddon, Immaculata BC, Belfast

57kg Leah Moore, Cabra BC, Dublin

60kg Kalib Walshe, CBS Wexford

65kg Grace Bailey, Castlebar BC, Mayo

65kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic BC Mullingar

70kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC Mullingar

70kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel BC, Tipperary

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands

85kg Sean Doohan, Dunfanaghy BC, Donegal