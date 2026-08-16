‘Held Back No More’ – Hitman Believes Shackles are off for McKenna Brothers

Stevie McKenna believes the wait for his breakthrough has finally been worth it after claiming that he and brother Aaron McKenna were “being held back for years”.

The McKenna brothers have been performing in the squared circle and progressing up the rankings since they turned over. However, momentum was curbed by the nomadic nature of their careers, which seemed to prove a breakthrough block.

After ‘The Silencer’s’ world title win in Dublin earlier this month and a successful Dublin debut for the ‘The Hitman’, the latter believes the boxing brothers can be surpressed no more.

The Monaghan man, who stopped Owen O’Neill in style on the Zuffa card, believes they are now finally operating in the environment capable of taking their careers toward the highest level.

“Me and Aaron were being held back for years, really,” he said.

“We weren’t getting any opportunities, but we’re in the best place possible.”

McKenna believes his association with Zuffa Boxing and his management team has changed everything.

“My manager, Mike Buffer, and involved with Zuufa Boxing, it’s a game changer,” he said.

“And I’m so excited what’s coming in our careers.

“We couldn’t be in a better place and it’s very exciting times for both me and Aaron.”

The Smithborough native’s win over O’Neill was his first pro win on Irish soil and while he is glad to be back, he still has the ruge to travel.

“I want to do big fights in Ireland, but I want to go all over the world. I want to fight Vegas, New York, everywhere. Do the biggest fights possible.

“I’m just looking forward to fighting again.

“I’ll hopefully be out before the end of the year. Get another knockout again.”