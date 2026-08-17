“HE’S IN FOR A TOUGH NIGHT” Paddy Donovan warns Tyrone McKenna ahead of September 5th

Paddy Donovan has warned Tyrone McKenna that he is “in for a tough night” when the pair meet at Croke Park on September 5.

The Limerick welterweight will share the ring with the experienced McKenna on one of the biggest nights in Irish boxing history, with the all-Irish clash forming part of the huge Katie Taylor bill. Donovan and McKenna know each other well, having trained together previously, but any friendship will be put to one side once the opening bell sounds. The 27-year-old has huge respect for McKenna and his experience, but believes he has the ability to expose weaknesses in the Belfast veteran’s style and use his own boxing ability, punch power and shot selection to secure victory.

“I’ve watched Tyrone, let’s be honest about it,” Donovan said. “I can change stylistically for any opponent. Tyrone, he does the one thing now, he does what he does quite well, but he’s easy enough to read. “Anything can happen in a fight, but I’m extremely confident in my boxing ability, my punch power, my shot selections and I’m just going to go in there and get the job done.”

Donovan expects McKenna to arrive at Croke Park in the best possible condition, insisting the veteran cannot afford to be anything less than fit and sharp for the challenge ahead. “He needs to be fit, he needs to be sharp, he needs to be ready because he’s in for a tough night.” Despite their previous relationship and time spent training together, Donovan had no hesitation when the opportunity to face McKenna was presented to him.

“It would have been disrespectful to Tyrone. Tyrone is a good fighter and he’s very, very experienced,” he explained. “I know Tyrone on a personal level, as a friendship level, and in a boxing ring. He’s a good fighter, but it’s a fighter I need to keep active with.”

The fight was agreed following Donovan’s impressive victory in Germany, with the Irishman keen to remain active while he waits for his world title opportunity.

“I said, ‘Let’s do that, Andy.’ I said, ‘Anything to keep active, really.’”

With a world title shot firmly in his sights, Donovan knows he cannot afford any slip-ups against McKenna.

But with Croke Park awaiting and tens of thousands of Irish fans expected to pack the stadium, the Limerick man is confident that his skills and power will be enough to carry him through.

“I’m just going to go in there and get the job done. I’m going to push on to bigger and better things really.”