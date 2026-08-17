‘I Was Disappointed For About Three Minutes’ – Desmond Ready To Make Her Own History In Cork

The chance to make history in her native Cork is the perfect tonic for any Christina Desmond’s Croke Park disappointment.

The popular Macroom native fights Louise Creaven in the first-ever Irish female title fight in her home county on the SW Boxing History in the Making card on October 9.

There was hope the historic fight would appear on the historic Katie Taylor September 5 Croke Park bill and it was a match-up that seemed to fit the bill quite litterally. However, there wasn’t an undercard place for the eagerly anticipated bout.

The former amateur standout admits she was initially disappointed, but her upset didn’t last long and was appeased by the Cork element.

“It’s a little bit disappointing from all aspects that there is no female Irish professional boxer on that card,” Desmond said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“There are plenty of women in Irish boxing that have the talent and have the graft put in to get on that card.”

She wasn’t just disappointed for herself. Desmond felt the women whose career the Irish Icon helped to shape should have been considered by Matchroom, specifically highlighting the likes of Shauna Brown, Kelsey Leonard and Sarah Murphy as fighters deserving of recognition.

“To not get a look in was absolutely devastating for all of us,” she said.

But while the 30-year-old believes the women of Irish boxing deserved an opportunity at Croke Park, she was also keen to acknowledge Taylor’s contribution to the sport.

“Katie Taylor, she’s an outstanding athlete and she’s always made history,” she said.

“Without her we would not be able to box. We probably wouldn’t be boxing professionally, to be honest with you.”

And rather than focus on the disappointment, the active Kevin Maree managed talent has been focusing on her unique opportunity.

“I was disappointed for about three minutes, and then I was fine again,” she said.

“These things happen, but we’ll get on with it. I’m ready to pave the way in my own way. And I can make history and a name for myself on my own on a card. I’m honoured to be part of it. And then it’s extra special to have it in Cork. It’s in my city, it’s in my county, and that’s massive for me,” she said.