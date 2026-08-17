Brilliant Bronze – Three Irish Fighters Step onto U19 European Podium

Team Ireland is assured of at least 3 European U19 Championship bronze medals following the first of the quarter finals in Loznica, Serbia today.

Louise Joyce, Kayleigh Byrne and Grace Bailey all stepped onto the podium with impressiver performances.

48kg Louise Joyce took her frist step on to the podium in dramatic style, being the RSC1 winner over Romania’s Selin Ibram having forced 3 counts in a little over 2 minutes. Joyce, of Olympic BC Mullingar, boxes for a medal-upgrade on Thursday. Speaking after her bout, she said “All the way to the top, now. Glad to have that medal but not stopping here – all the way to get that gold. Thanks to all my coaches, and everyone. It wouldn’t be possible without any of you. Thanks to all my family and everyone for watching!”

Co-Captain, Kayleigh Byrne, pulled off a near-impossible win. She was was down both rounds heading in to the third in her 51kg quarter final. However, came out for the third with all guns blazing, and forced three standing counts of her opponent, Diana Dudyn of Ukraine, resulting in a RSC3 win. The Gorey BC fighter boxes for a medal upgrade on Thursday.

Grace Bailey will come home Serbia with bronze, at minimum. She boxed her 65kg Quarter Final against England’s Rihanna Holden and, decisively, got the win. Speaking after her bout, she said “I don’t even know how to say how I feel. I’m so happy! I just want to thank all the coaches, and also all my coaches back home. Myles and Junior, they do so much for us.” Grace, of Castlebar BC, Mayo, is back between the ropes contesting her semi final on Thursday.

Kaysie Joyce has exited the championships, having boxed a very tough Last 16 contest against England’s Shannon Warren and left it all in the ring. Kaysie’s Championships included a keynote victory over Romania’s Andreea Timeea Tapu.A valiant peformance by Leah Moore, but not to be in her 57kg Last 16 contest against Dimitra Kapsimali of Greece. Carley O’Herron bows out of the tournament after a brave performance. She contested her 54kg Last 16 contest against Jelizaveta Jakimova of Lithuania.

354 boxers from 36 nations are competing in Loznica, Serbia. The participating nations are: Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.