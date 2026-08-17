Five Fight For European U19 Medals on Tuesday

Five Team Ireland boxers box for European medals on Tuesday.

Ireland banked three medals on Monday and Kristian Jubani, John Donoghue, Jason Whelan, Kalib Walsh and Jason Donoghue will all look to add to the tally on a busy day for Irish boxing.

In Bout 5 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, European U17 champ, Kristian Jubani, will contest against Azerbaijan’s Ali Aliyev.

70kg John Donoghue boxes for a medal in Bout 10 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session. The World Junior champion and multiple European medalist boxes Czechia’s Jan Sykora for a place on the podium in Loznica.

Jason Whelan is in action in Bout 12 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session. He boxes for a 75kg medal against Russia’s Kirill Shinakar.

Co-Captain Kalib Walshe opens proceedings in Ring B’s Evening Session. He contests his 60kg quarter final against Ukraine’s Artur Pichka

Jason Donoghue, John’s brother, is between the ropes in Bout 3 of Ring A’s Evening Session. He boxes his quarter final against Bahdan Shashlykou of Belarus.