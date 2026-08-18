Katie Taylor’s Farewell Fight Set To Feature Special ‘Queen Of The Celts’ Belt

Katie Taylor’s farewell fight is set to come with a unique prize.

A special “Queen of the Celts” belt has been created by the WBC to mark the Irish greats final night in the ring, with a title made specifically for the occassion set to be up for grabs when she trades leather in Croke Park.

The undisputed light welterweigth crown and the four belts that come with that matter more for both the Bray native and opponent Flora Pilli, but Team Taylor will welcome the comemrative touch.



The belt was revealed earlier this week following a meeting between WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán and Irish Ambassador to Mexico Ruairí de Búrca.



For now, fans have only been given a glimpse of the design, with the belt deliberately kept under wraps ahead of the historic September 5 showdown.



Sulaimán has confirmed that the full design will be revealed to the public before fight night.



Speaking this week, Sulaimán hailed Taylor as one of the greatest fighters the sport has ever produced, highlighting a career which has seen her become an Olympic champion, a professional world champion and an undisputed champion across two weight divisions.



“She has been such an unbelievable icon, a legend and a Hall of Famer without a doubt,” Sulaimán said when speaking to Betway.

“She is an icon, there’s no disputing it. We have prepared an unbelievable belt for the farewell fight that we’re going to be slowly showing to the public. But I’m very excited for her. She deserves the best.”