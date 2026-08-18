Conlan Believes Boxing Ireland Need to get National Head Coach Appointment Right

Michael Conlan believes Boxing Ireland needs to make the right choice when appointing a new National Head Coach.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs believes the sport needs greater coaching depth across the country and feels a strong National Head Coach could help in that regard.

The search to find a permanent replacement for renowned coach and tactician Zaur Antia has picked up pace this week with Boxing Ireland advertising for applicants to fill the ‘senior leadership role responsible for directing the technical and tactical delivery of Boxing Ireland’s High Performance Programme’.

The Olympic gold medal winner suggests it’s essential those in charge of Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport on the Island find the right person to fill the void.

And Ireland’s only ever male amateur world champion believes that appointment is important for reasons beyond just a strong High Performance.

“If I’m going to be honest, I think now the Zaur is gone, the national coaching setup north and south is left without enough depth in the coaching.”

“I think there’s a lot of development needed in the coaching and maybe the right head coach brought in can help that.”

Conlan has always been a strong supporter of the amateur side of the sport is hoping the next generation can go on an emulate his unique successes.

“I would love someone to go and win one,” he says of his World title success.

“I’m very proud I’m the first one and no one can beat that, but I would love someone to go and win one.”