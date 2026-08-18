Mayo for Sam Lavin for a Title – Ballyhaunis Man Targets Homecoming

Eoghan Lavin has vowed to bring championship boxing back to the home of the All-Ireland Champions.

The Mayo man wants to add to what has already been a historic 2026 for the county.

The big punching prospect is determined to fight at home and says he will explore every avenue possible to make a title fight in the west a reality.

“Whether it be Youth World title, whether it be Intercontinental title, it’ll be for a title,” Lavin said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m pushing Mayo. I’m going to make it happen one way or another. We could work with Queensberry. We could work with whoever- Jay Byrne, Conlan’s, whoever it may be. I don’t mind. We’ll work with something.”

Lavin believes the event could provide a huge night for boxing in the west of Ireland, with the TF Royal Theatre in Castlebar, which recently hosted a Ray Moylette fight night, an obvious starting point.

However, he has even set his sights on bigger nights and thus a bigger venue, McHale Park.

“If I fight there at least once or twice a year, I’m going to bring some big nights back to Mayo

“Eventually, then we’ll fill up McHale Park hopefully at some stage. But start with the TF. Amazing venue.”

The 23-year-old is also determined to make the most of the momentum surrounding Mayo sport after the county’s historic All-Ireland success, suggesting a major boxing title back to the county would be the perfect addition to an unforgettable year.

“So we’re definitely going to push to get Mayo this year,” he said.

“I think it’ll just top off such a historic year for Mayo sport. And to get my name up there, to win a title back in Mayo.”

Lavin is particularly proud of his Mayo identity and has worn the county’s green and red throughout his professional career.

“I wear the colours every time I fight. I’m very proud to be from Mayo,” he said.

And while he knows he cannot compete with the travelling support generated by the Mayo football team, the Queensberry man believes there is an opportunity to grow alongside the county’s sporting community.

“Anywhere Mayo football team goes, they’ll bring thousands, tens of thousands with them,” he said.

“If I can tap into 2% of that, it’s not even… we’re on the same Mayo’s, it’s a big county. It’s full of amazing supporters, amazing people that I want to be known as part of that, not against them.”