Walsh, Donoghue and Jubani Add to Ireland’s European Medal Hual

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Kalib Walshe, John Donoghue and Kristin Jubani joined the European medal party today.

The Wexford, Mullingar and Dublin fighters brought Ireland’s U19 European medal tally to six with victory on the second quarter-final day.

The trio joined Louise Joyce, Kayleigh Byrne and Grace Bailey on the podium.

Jubani became a three-time European medalist when he assured himself of at least a bronze medal. The Crumlin BC boxer was the 4-1 50kg quarter final winner over Azerbaijan’s Ali Aliyev. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 30:27; 28:39; 29:28, 29:28.

The young talent contests his semi-final on Thursday. Speaking after his bout, he said “I’m feeling great. I’m delighted with myself. I could have done a bit better in my performance. My tactic was to feint a lot because he much taller than me. I had to feint and feint and find my distance, step back, whatever shots came naturally. I’m happy with myself. I’m a three time European medalist. I’m in the three-minute rounds. It feels great. I feel very accomplished.”

John Donoghue will also come home from the championships with a bronze medal, at minimum. The Olympic BC Mullingar was scheduled to contest his quarter-final against Czechia’s Jan Sykora. His opponent was a late withdrawal this afternoon. World gold and multi European medal winner contest for an upgrade on Thursday.

Co-Captain Walshe has also claimed a podium finish. The Wexford native boxed his 60kg quarter final against Artur Pichka of Ukraine, and had the upper hand throughout, forcing a count in the second round – and claiming a unanimous decision win, scored 28:27; 29:26; 29:26; 29:26; 29:26.

It wasn’t to be for Jason Whelan or Jason Donoghue. Both boxers left it all in the ring in their respective 75kg and 65kg contests. Whelan, of Dublin Docklands, contested against Kirill Shinakar of Russia in a tough, physical contest coming out the wrong side of a 4-1 split decision scored 28:27; 27: 28; 28:27; 27:28; 28:27. Likewise for Donoghue of Olympic BC Mullingar, who boxed Bahdan Shashlykou of Belarus, and came out the wrong side of a 3-1 split decision.