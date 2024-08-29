New format confirmed for National Elite Championships

The first National Championships of the new Olympic cycle will take place this winter.

The 2025 installment of the blue ribbon tournament will take place in November.

Interestingly the marque championships in Irish boxing will take place at the National Stadium, Dublin over a week rather than a run of consecutive weekends.

The tournament gloves off on November 11th and finals night is scheduled for November 15 on the North Circular Road.

The championships will be open to boxers aged 19 to 40, who are members of clubs successfully affiliated for the 2024/2025 season.

There can be a dawn of a new era feel to the post-Olympic Elites. The fact so many young talents have progressed to the senior ranks in recent years adds to that, although the majority of Ireland’s 10-strong Olympic team are expected to enter the November tournament.

106 boxers entered the 2024 National Elite Championships, held in November of 2023.