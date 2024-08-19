Latest boxer off the Holy Trinity Production Line turns over

Barry McReynolds becomes the latest Holy Trinity graduate to make a pro play.

The Belfast light welterweight has ditched the vest and will make his pro debut before the year is out.

The 2022 Ulster Elite Champion has teamed up with STN Sports, who are backing him to have an ‘explosive’ impact on pro proceedings.

Sharing the news himself the National Elite finalist said:

“Delighted to announce I’m turning professional and will be competing in the Super Lightweight division. Had an amazing amateur career and looking forward to starting my journey to the top.”

McReynolds makes European title hopeful Caoimhin Agyarko a managerial stablemate with the move and joins the likes of Anthony Cacace, Sean McComb and Lewis Crocker on the list of Holy Trinity boxers active in the pros.