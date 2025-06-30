Knockout Success – Big Damiel Fakoyede’s Promises Stoppages

Daniel Fakoyede isn’t coming to box clever—he’s coming to knock people out.

The Dublin heavyweight confirmed he has made the decision to join the pro ranks and expects to debut very soon.

The 27-year-old puncher who is used to performing on the big stage and under the lights, in his guise as a musician, assures he will be a welcome addition to the scene and comes to the paid ranks making big promises, big knockout promises that is.

College graduate, Fakoyede says he’ll be bringing the one thing Irish boxing fans crave – brutal, devastating stoppages.

“I just felt like Ireland’s missing something in the pro game,” Fakadokye said.

“That knockout heavyweight boxing at the top level. I’ve got all the tools, I’ve sparred or fought the best lads on the scene in Ireland—why not give it a shot?”

The confident prospect, who came to boxing relatively late, says he’s always had a taste for the spectacular finish.

“I’ve a ratio of 60 to 40 knockouts in the amateurs. Most of my fights ended up in knockouts. That tippy-tappy boxing style isn’t for me. I’m not about point scoring—I’m about hurting people in there.

“If I’ve been doing it in the amateurs where it’s three rounds, three minutes, and they’re wearing 12oz gloves—imagine what I could do when I’ve got 10oz gloves and I can take my time,” he said. “I don’t have to be fast, I don’t have to be rushed. I can set up knockout shots properly and take my man out when I want.”

The Nial Barrett-trained big man believes that taste for blood will see him become popular with fight fans, just as it has for Thomas Carty, a former sparring partner.

“Everyone wants to see knockouts—and I love a knockout. Who doesn’t? I can keep my man there for six, seven rounds and then, when I’m ready, I’ll take him out. That’s something I know I can do. It’s something that’s missing in the Irish scene, and I’m going to bring it from the off.

“With the lower-level lads that I’ll be fighting at the start, it’d be a shock if I don’t deal with them. Obviously, as you climb the ranks it gets harder—but even at that, I know I can break people down.”

The Jason Quigley managed big man says his confidence is grounded in gym work and tough spars over the past few years.

“I drop lads in sparring all the time,” he said. “So imagine when the lights are on and there are thousands in the crowd—what I could do then?”