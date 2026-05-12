‘No Show Like a Joe Show’ – Ward Looking Forward to ‘Special’ Stadium Homecoming

Joe Ward believes Athlone will top Madison Square Garden and even the Olympic stage.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs will headline a night of boxing in Athlone Town Stadium on Friday, June 12.

The light heavyweight will fight yet-to-be-confirmed opposition outdoors on a Sheer Sports and Ring Kings bill early next month.

Speaking to the Westmeath Independent, the Moate native expressed his delight at topping Athlone’s first-ever fight night and said it could prove extra special.

“It’s amazing for me to get the opportunity to fight somewhere so close to home. It’s something very special, and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“I’ve no doubt that the people of Athlone will get behind me, make this work, and make it a special night for everyone.”

“I’ve fought in ‘the Mecca of Boxing’, Madison Square Garden, I’ve fought in the Olympics, and I’ve fought all over the world, but something is telling me that this is going to be the most special arena I’ve ever fought in.

“It’s unique and it’s a dream come true,” added the 32-year-old.

Irish-boxing.com understands Ward could be in for another special night come August, as he is set to make his Zuffa Boxing debut in a big fight.

The undercard could play host to fights for Ward’s gym mates, while Sheer’s Irish contingent are also likely to populate the bill.