‘Soon’ – Eddie Hearn Gives Katie Taylor Croke Park Update

Eddie Hearn expects to have news on a Katie Taylor Croke Park fight night ‘soon’.

The Matchroom CEO has confirmed talks are ongoing with regard to a massive farewell fight for the Irish Icon with a final decision pending.

The greatest female boxer of all time and one of sports’ most influential athletes made clear her intention to retire earlier this year. The Olympic medal winner also said she wanted her final fight to play out in Croke Park.

It’s long been a dream for the trailblazer and one that Hearn first mentioned in a Dublin Castle-hosted press conference announcing she was turning over in late 2016.

Despite coming close on several occasions, it has yet to materialise, although Hearn claims Taylor is close to becoming the first fighter since Muhammad Ali to top a bill on Jones Road.

Positive talks have been held with the GAA and Hearn says news is pending.