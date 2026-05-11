Ireland Beat Sweeden in Stockholm

Courtesy of IABA

Team Ireland will return from Stockholm with 5 wins under their belt, following tonight’s 8 bout international against Sweden.

Team Ireland last travelled there in 2019, to mark the Swedish federation’s 100th anniversary. On that occasion, Sweden were the 3-2 winners.

Nicole Clyde got the international off to a winning start. Contesting at 54kg, the Antrim BC boxer was the split decision winner over Sweden’s Lia Tisell in a bout which included a 3rd round standing count for the Swedish boxer.

Next up was 60kg Adam Kiely, boxing Alwin Warukaga. The Saviour’s Crystal club man also gave a standing count, this time in the second round and came away with the win.

Grace Conway has claimed her first senior win. Grace, contesting at 60kg and a member of the U20 Central Council selection for this International, was the 2-1 winner over Lilli Årman of Sweden.

Not to be on this occasion for Nessa Tabachuk. The 75g boxer, a member of the U20 Central Council selection on this team, but in a valiant performance against Emelie Svensso. The 2-1 decision went to the Swedish boxer.

Mikayla Kelly was also victorious in her bout – the 80kg Sacred Heart, Tolerton club woman contested against Lisa Kaninga Kambala and came away with a 2-1 win.

70kg Patrick Kelly boxed a high-tempo contest against Said Mamergov in his senior debut, and lost on a 2-1 decision in a very tight contest. Patrick is part of the U20 Central Council selection within this team.

Victory for James Whelan – The 80kg Dublin Docklands boxer claimed a split decision win over Aiden De Araujo in a tight, physical contest.

Not to be for Garyn McAlister. The North Down BC heavyweight contested against Elwin Mayue-Belezika – the decision went to the home boxer.

This team is comprised of members of the High Performance Pathway Programme and an U20 selection, nominated by Central Council. Speaking ahead of the International, Head of Delegation, Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly says “This is an important event, as it’s the first time Central Council and High Performance have fielded a joint team. Aside from the evident development and progression opportunities, it is a mark of the strength of our relationship. Congratulations to all boxers, their clubs and families, on their selection to represent Ireland.”