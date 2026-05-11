Experience and Nine Wins Banked for Team Ireland at Feliks Stamm

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Team Ireland will come home from Poland with 9 wins, and valuable experience after contesting the Feliks Stamm over two busy days.

Now in it’s 42nd year, Feliks Stamm is taking a slightly different format. Named after the coach known as the Father of Polish Boxing, the event traditionally takes place in Warsaw in a championship format as a gold-status World Boxing tournament. The 2026 edition has included 3 day training camp, followed by a two-day Round Robin involving Ireland, Poland, Germany and England taking on May 8th and 9th. Day One results, in full, are available here

57kg Sarah Cunningham contested valiantly against home boxer, Wictoria Hass of Poland. It was a tight bout, but the split decision went to Hass.

70kg Terry McEntee recorded his second win on the bounce – a resounding RSC3 win over Poland’s Karol Pawlik. That following the opening day’s 3-0 win over GB’s Sonny Kerr. Next up was Immaculata BC’s Caitlin Fryers, taking on Milana Nurislamova. The 51kg athlete was the faster, more accurate of the two, and came away with a UD win.

It was also two-from-two for Niamh Fay. The 57kg athlete, of Phoenix of Ballyboughal, recorded her second successive win in Poland, with a UD victory over Germany’s Canan Tas. Her debut win was a 5-0 victory over GB’s Vivien Parsons. Also coming home with two wins under her belt is Kellie McLoughlin of St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin. Kellie, contesting at lightweight, was the 5-0 winner over Ayssa Martinez Lopez of Germany, building on Friday’s unanimous decision win over Anastasia Michałek.

Not to be for Tadhg O’Donnell. The 75kg Jobstown BC clubman contested against Germany’s Mouxime Abdoulay and was disqualified in the third round following 3 point deductions.

Saviour’s Crystal Waterford boxer, 80kg Kelyn Cassidy, made it two wins on the trot. He was the UD winner over Germany’s Ramil Schaefer, following on from yesterday’s 5-0 win over Poland’s Richard Giłej. A valiant performance by Kaci Rock. The 65kg Holy Trinity BC clubwoman contested against Olympian,

Poland’s Aneta Rygielska. The decision went to the Polish boxer.

And not to be today for Cliona D’Arcy. The 80+kg boxer, of Tobar Pheadair, contested strongly against Poland’s Emilia Koterska. The decision went to the home boxer.