Going to Glaway – Kieran Molloy Heading Outdoors in Home County

Kieran Molloy is going back to Galway.

Molloy will top a show at home for the second time in his young career this summer.

The Oughterard BC graduate is being brought back to his home county by GBM Sports in June.

Promoter Izzy Asif confirmed as much via an Instagram post.

Molloy brought boxing back to Galway for the first time in over 20 years when he topped a bill in Salthill under the Conlan Boxing banner in 2023.

The local hero sold out Leisureland with ease, leading to rumour that GBM will look for a bigger ship for this June’s return. The 26-year-old could fight outdoors, with local stadia being mentioned.

As a GBM stablemate, Tiernan Bradley, who fights fellow undefeated boxer Ben Crocker in York Hall on April 4 , will also populate the bill.

GBM had discussed a Galway event previously but a Summer 2024 card never materialized.