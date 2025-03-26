Going for Golden Glove Gold – Louth Native Makes Ringmasters Finals

The Irish Garden party continues beyond St Patrick’s weekend.

Not long after the famous Madison Square Garden was painted green by Callum Walsh and co on St Patrick’s weekend, a New York based Irish fighter set up another big night for the those of the Irish persuasion.

Timmy Egan has fought his way to the Ringsmasters – formerly Golden Gloves – finals and will fight for the top prize at the Mecca of Boxing.

Egan will contest for the 165lbs novice title at the famous venue on April 10.

The Louth native is the first active boxer fighting out of Bua Boxing the club Emmet Brennan calls home when he is in New York.

In his corner will be Bua boss man Donal Ward, the former Roscommon footballer who won the Ringmasters open final in 2019.

Egan will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ward, Galway heavyweight Brian Glynn, featherweight Sarah Cunningham and Irish-American Sean O’Bradaigh, who all enjoyed Golden Gloves success in recent years.