‘The Comeback Starts Now’ – Thomas Carty Reveals Extent of Injury

Thomas Carty has promised to come back stronger after revealing the extent of his knee injury.

Disaster struck during the Dublin heavyweight’s Madison Square Garden-hosted, UFC Fight Pass broadcast clash with Dajuan Calloway on St Patrick’s weekend.

‘The Bomber’s’ knee gave out, spoiling the Carty Party, leading to the southpaw’s first career defeat and hampering what looked set to be a breakout year.

To make matters worse, the popular big man has been told he has ruptured his ACL and needs surgery.

It means Carty’s focus turns to getting back fit rather than working his way up the heavyweight rankings over the next few months.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Thomas Carty v Dan Garber, CCeltic Heavyweight Championship. 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Carty shared the news online on Tuesday night but in a defiant tone. The resilient Celtic Warrior Gym battler says he is ready for the recovery battle and has vowed to come back stronger.

Speaking online the BUI Celtic champion said:

“After getting MRI results following my fight at Madison Square Garden, I’ve been told I’ve completely ruptured my ACL and will need reconstructive surgery. It’s hard to accept, but my journey now shifts from the ring to recovery and rehab.

“I’ve given everything to this sport—my time, my energy, my heart. Boxing has been my life for as long as I can remember, and this setback cuts deep. But this is the reality of competing at the highest level. Freak injuries like this can happen, even when you do everything right.

“I honestly can’t thank you all enough for the messages, calls, and support—it means more than I can put into words. Every single message has lifted me during a really tough time.

“I hate clichés, but I truly believe this: I’ll come back stronger—physically, mentally, and emotionally. This is part of the journey. It’s all in God’s plan, and what’s meant to be will be.

“Thank you for riding with me. The comeback starts now.”

Photo Credit Doug Minihane