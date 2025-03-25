‘Better Than Me’ – Gabriel Dossen Praises Irish Champion Sister Ruth

Five-time Irish champion Ruth Dossen is the perfect blend of dedication and talent, says her older brother Gabriel Dossen.

The young Galway talent added to her and the family’s domestic honours list when she won the Girl 4 honours at the National Stadium last weekend.

Her brother, also a multi-time Irish champion, isn’t surprised by any of the European Schools gold medal winner’s success.

The recently turned over European gold medal winner believes his sister has more by way of natural talent than him – but suggests her work ethic is what makes her stand out.

“Ruth is class,” he told Irish-boxing.com recently.

“She’s unreal. Her work ethic, the way she trains….. she does everything way better than me but yeah she’s one for the future.”

“Ruth loves training. She trains five days a week. That’s actually half the job done. It’s hard when you have to pull the kid into the club. She has so much talent and she wants to work on that talent so it just makes all life way easier.”