Tyson backing Taylor to Beat Serrano with $1 million bet

The world of boxing will be fixated on the upcoming clash between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, as the pair clash for the third time in the ring.

Arguably two of the greatest female boxers to have ever donned a pair of gloves, the Irish fighter currently leads the series 2-0 after getting two decisions from the judges. In their first bout in 2022, she won by split decision, before winning on points last year.

Their second fight of the saga was on the bill as the co-main event for the highly anticipated Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight. As everyone knows, the actual main event didn’t do too much for boxing enthusiasts, but the fight that was witnessed between the two women really caught the imagination. So much so, a third instalment and the creation of a trilogy were formed.

Tyson backing Taylor

The third fight between Taylor and Serrano is expected to bring numerous eyes to the female sport once again, as the second was the most-watched women’s sporting event in US history. Indeed, it lived up to the billing, with the Irish fighter coming out on top.

It appears Tyson believes that could happen again come Friday night. ‘Iron Mike’ decided to quickly throw out his prediction in a video that was uploaded to Instagram by Paul. The content creator/boxer posted the clip to his page, showing him and Tyson having a conversation about the upcoming fight.

“Mike! Wassup? Man, a lot of people are saying that Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor’s fight was better than ours.” Tyson quickly replied, “Oh yeah?” before Paul added, “They’re fighting again this weekend!” At this point, Tyson revealed, “I have got Katie.”

At this point, the ‘Problem Child’ revealed he was backing Serrano to finally get a win, adding a little friendly wager into the mix with “the Baddest Man on the Planet”. He asked him if he wanted a “bet”, to which the former multiple-time champion had a little think before accepting.

Paul upped the ante once he knew his November 2024 opponent was interested, telling him, “All right. If Katie wins then you get $1m, but if Amanda wins, then I get $1m.” Tyson coughed before deciding to accept it.

Taylor admits she’s ready

While the bet between Tyson and Paul will have caught the attention of many fans, Taylor is unlikely to take too much notice of it. However, Tyson may be happy to hear that the Irish fighter is feeling good and is ready for what lies ahead.

The 39-year-old admitted: “I feel great. Everything is going to plan, thank God. I feel better than I did before the last fight. From week to week, I am getting sharper and feeling stronger in training camp. I’m excited for fight night… Right now, I’m staying laser-focused and doing what I must do every single day in training. I’ve been giving it my all, and I’m going to be giving my all again on flight night.”

She’ll undoubtedly do Irish boxing proud regardless of the result, but a 3-0 series win over Serrano would be extraordinary.