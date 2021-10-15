“It Doesn’t Look Likely’ – Tommy McCarthy Doesn’t Forsee CBS Rematch

Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-3(1)] worries his Chris Billiam Smith [13(10)-3(1)] rematch hopes have gone.

The Belfast and Bournemouth fighters served up an enthralling, tense, and tight British, Commonwealth, and European title fight during Matchroom’s Fight Camp this summer.

The war of attrition had all the key ingredients needed to make a rematch, being an entertaining and extremely close contest with some scorecard question marks thrown in.

With that in mind – and the fact their promoter, Eddie Hearn called for it – an instant repeat looked very likely.

However, the ‘Mack Attack’ doesn’t thinks he may have to wait for the chance to win back the European title he lost to ‘The Gentleman’.

‘CBS’ was this week confirmed European title defence in Sheffield next month and the fact ‘Big Tommy’ has yet to be cleared to return to the ring means he won’t man the opposite corner.

The Shane McGuigan trained fighter could still prove an option in the future but McCarthy seems to think the fight has gone.

“After the fight I had to get 17 stitches both internally and outside the eyebrow so I got a medical suspension for 90 days which is up in about 3 weeks,” he explains to Irish-boxing.com.

“I really want the rematch but with announcement of CBS in November it doesn’t look likely anymore,” he adds before revealing he hopes to have fight news soon.

“I’m back in the gym now and hopefully get the all-clear from the Dr at the end of the month so I can get a fight date.”

Speaking previously Matchroom boss Hearn said he would like to see a rematch and it’s quite possible if the English fighter gets in a successful defence a return can be revisited next year.

“I didn’t agree with 116-112, but what I did agree with most people’s opinions that it was a great fight. I’d love to do it again and don’t see why we shouldn’t do it again. Most people would love to see it,” Hearn said immediately after the split decision Billam-Smith victory.

“It was a very hard-fought fight, grueling and both deserve a lot of credit. They deserve a lot of credit for taking that fight and we want to see more of them.”

Hearn admitted he scored the fight in ‘The Gentleman’s’ favour but wouldn’t have argued if McCarthy had shaded it.

“It was a very close fight. I felt Chris Billam Smith nicked it,” he added.

“Mark Dunlop [McCarthy’s manager] messaged me earlier, saying ‘Tommy won that fight,’ I said ‘look it was a close fight, I had Billam Smith edging it’, some people had McCarty edging it.”

Tommy McCarthy vs Chris Billam-Smith, European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight Titles Fight. 31 July 2021 Picture By Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing The fighters embrace after the final bell.

MHD boss and the ‘Mac Attack’s’ manager was adamant the Belfast cruiser did enough in the championship rounds to secure the win – and was particularly upset with the 116-112 scorecard.

Dunlop, who promotes a show in Belfast in November, also called for a rematch.

“I never complain, but Tommy won that fight down the stretch 100 percent,” he insisted.

“It was a close fight and I’d like to say I’m still friends with (judge) Ian John-Lewis, but 116-112 is ridiculous. Everybody had Tommy winning the fight so I’d be expecting a rematch.”

Picture Credit: Mark Robinson and Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing