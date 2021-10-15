Mouthwatering Dublin Derby Eyed for the Top of Celtic Clash 13

A mouthwatering Dublin derby between Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] and Niall O’Connor [6(4)-0] could help Dublin boxing return with a serious bang.

Boxing Ireland this week confirmed they bring boxing back to the capital for the first time in nigh three years, when confirming Celtic Clash 13 was set for the National Basketball arena and November 20.

Cavan’s Owen Duffy and Kerry’s Liam Walsh are the only confirmed names for the card but Irish-boxing.com understands Boxing Ireland are exploring the idea of putting Hanney versus O’Connor on the top of the bill.

Rumour suggests talks have begun and a title fight is in the works. It has to be noted no fight has been announced or deal even agreed but it does show Boxing Ireland have fan-friendly ambitions for their return to Dublin.

It would be a meeting of two fighters very well respected within boxing circles but have yet to make a wider impression.

Gym talk has O’Connor as lightweight, even super featherweight to look out for but the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter has only fought once since 2018.

Hanney has been seen on TV cards and been in domestic bouts but has appeared sporadically over the years, something the now Crumlin trained fighter assures will change.

This fight would work wonders for both fighter’s profiles, has the potential to bring a domestic title into play, and at first glance appears one of those ‘no real loser’ bouts.

‘The Wizard’ Hanney wouldn’t comment on the potential derby when contacted by Irish-boxing.com but did confirm he will appear on the November 20 card and hopes to be in a fight worthy of topping the bill.

The Boxing Ireland fighter did confirm he was offered the chance to fight Harlem Eubank in Latvia in November. In fact, the Eastwall fighter was ready to cut short a break away to ready himself for an eight round clash with the Brit.

However, like an offer to appear on Fight Zone in Scotland late last month it was felt the 31-year-old should only step up with time to prepare.

Hanney has also been linked to a Declan Geraghty clash of late.