War Revisited: Glenn Byrne and Lopez Rematch Added to Conlan-Bateson Bill

It looks set to be a case of WAR revised on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s Dublin debut on September 5.

Glenn Byrne and Charly Lopez will run it back on the undercard of the Olympic medal winners’ clash with Jake Bateson.

The Dub and the Spaniard meet at the National Stadium on a JB Promotions Bill earlier this year and produced anything but a bore draw.

The 75-77, 76-76, 79-74 card meant neither took home the BUI Celtic light middleweight tiel that was on offer in the National Stadium. However, it did produce perfect conditions for a rematch and fans will be happy to hear one looks very likely.

A second installment of the war JB Promotions promoted war should entertain on the Wasserman promoted Channel 5 broadcast fight night this Autumn.

An interesting clash between Irish champion Senan Kelly and Ben Marksby is also set for the undercard.