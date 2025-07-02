Big Stage Beckons – Senan Kelly Steps Out of Domestic Shadows in Dublin

Senan Kelly has graduated from the domestic scene and is about to test himself against an undefeated Brit.

The Kildare native is about to level up in more ways than one when he fights Ben Marksby on a TV card.

Boxing Ticket’s NI confirm rumour the Irish champion will fight the 12-0 English fighter and report the bout will take place in Dublin on September 5.

The Irish-English clash will provide support to Michael Conlan’s Dublin debut.

It was first suggested that one of Ireland’s greatest amateurs, Conlan, would fight Jack Bateson alongside Pierce O’Leary on a Queensberry bill.

However, the belief now is the clash will top a Wasserman Channel 5 broadcast fight night, which could be deemed good news for European #35, Kelly.

Not only does it provide the Liexlip native with a better chance of fighting high up the card, the Wasserman element may allow him to mention Harlem Eubank, one of the Sauerland’s leading lights.

Either way, it’s massive reward for the JB Promotion’s man approach domestically since teaming up with Jay Byrne and co.

The BUI Celtic and Irish title winner welcomed all comers and took risks against the likes of Jake Tinklin, Matthew Tyndall and Declan Geraghty in recent fights.

Victory in all three saw him claim trinkets and notoriety. Now he now gets the chance to continue his impressive progression under a brighter spotlight.

With Kelly, who had been linked heavily to Dave Ryan and Lee Reeves in recent months, featuring on the bill, it could be assumed other JB Promotions boxer’s are in contention to feature.

Photo Credit KW Media