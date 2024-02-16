Asking For Trouble – Conor Quinn Up For Tanzanian Test

Photo Credit: Mark Mead

Conor Quinn [8(5)-0-1] is confident he will tame ‘The War Dog’ in Belfast this Saturday night.

The Belfast fighter takes on the ever-game power-punching pocket rocket that is Jemsi Kibazange [20(7)-7(2)-3] in an MHD co-feature at the Europa Hotel.

The Tanzanian fighter has ticked all the boxes in terms of signs he is coming to win – and history suggests he will be game, live, and even dangerous early on.

All things which point to the fact that the 25-year-old BBBofC and Commonwealth silver champion faces a test and maybe even tricky moments in a fight that will be broadcast via TG4’s YouTube channel.

The fighter admits as much himself but points out it’s exactly what he asked for. Quinn is happy for the ‘War Dog’ to be let off the leash as he believes it provides him with the best chance to do damage.

The MHD fighter says he will use Kibazange’s aggression against him to win the fight and secure mandatory status for the Commonwealth flyweight title.

“He has 20 wins, half of them are by knockout, so he is obviously strong. It’s what I’ve been asking for, someone who is going to come try knock me out,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“That’s when you see the best of me. You seen it in the last fight, Chris Liddell came to try and take my head off, which ultimately led to me finding the right shot and getting him out of there, which is what you want to do,” he adds.

The Liddell display won Quinn two titles, some award nominations, and, as he points out, a lot more credence among boxing followers.

‘The Magnificent’ also claims he goes into Saturday’s fight with the confidence afforded to a fighter with champion status.

“That’s what these titles are for, they are steps up, step up in class, and also increasing your profile a bit. People start to get to know you and start to follow you a wee bit more. It also gives you that bit more confidence. When I went back to the gym I felt like I had stepped up a level.”