WATCH HERE – Conor Quinn Colm Murphy Dave Ryan Connor Kerr on the Fist of Fury card

Colm Murphy and particularly Conor Quinn face tricky African tests in Belfast tonight.

The Belfast pair co-main event what looks to be a short but very sweet MHD Promotions card.

Irish champion Murphy takes on Julias Thomas Kisarawe while BBBofC Celtic and Commonwealth silver champion, Quinn shares the ring with another Tanzanian in Jemsi Kibazange.

.

Both have been in Belfast since last Sunday and are said to eyeing up upset wins.

‘The Magnificent’s’ opponent looks particularly game, ‘The War Dog’ is a sporting hero in his home country and always comes to fight. He threatened a huge upset in Dubai last September and was very unfortunate not to get a win against Sultan Al Nuaimi, a fighter he dropped heavy in round one.

IGB fighters also Dave Ryan and Connor Kerr also appear against separate Jakes. Clare’s Ryan takes on Jake Smith over six while Kerr fights Jake Pollard over the same distance.

Those who couldn’t get tickets for the four-fight Mark Dunlop promoted bill can watch it via friend of boxing TG4’s YouTube channel. Coverage begins at 8pm Irish time.

The entire card will be broadcast below: