Count Me In – Connor Kerr ready to enter domestic fray

‘Count me in’, that Connor Kerr’s brief response to increased domestic featherweight fight talk.

The featherweight class has become an out-of-the-blue fire division on the Irish front, a place where the likes of Ruadhan Farrell, Gerard Hughes and Cain Lewis can meet in the middle to have title fights.

Liam Gaynor’s name has also been mentioned and although he may be beyond Irish level Colm Murphy enters the weight class on the same card Kerr populates in Belfast on Saturday.

As a super bantamweight who would be comfortable punching at featherweight, Kerr wants in. The Dan Anderson trained entertainer wants his name mentioned in the mix although not until after Saturday.

The IGB Boxing man takes on John Spencer on the Fist of Fury card in Belfast this weekend and was reluctant to look too far beyond his third pro fight.

Although he couldn’t resist the opportunity to let his all Irish interest known.

“I’m not looking past Saturday night. I have a job to do but all being well on that front I will fight anyone,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m not bothered if it makes sense I won’t shy away from anybody. All that being said all my focus is on Saturday. One fight at a time is my Moto for this game as anything can happen.

“I will be fighting at super bantamweight going forward but I can do featherweight so whatever makes the most sense you can count me in,” he adds before refusing to be drawn in when pushed further.

“There has been a bit of back and forth and the minute but we will focus more on that after a big win on Saturday.”

‘King Con’s’ willingness to converse changes when this weekend’s Europa Hotel card is the topic of discussion.

The new to the scene fighter, who won an Ulster Intermediate title in the crest of Glengormley faces Spencer, a fighter he’d be favoured to beat but one whose desire to fight can help you entertain.

“I’ve seen some clips, he’s tough and durable and has some nasty hooks but I know what I need to do to win, just listen to Dan in the corner and follow are game plan,” he comments.

Kerr really caught the eye last time out, proving he can be a fun fighter to watch, entertaining his fans and winning new ones in the process.

“My support has been great from the start and it doesn’t go unnoticed! The atmosphere the last time was great and its sure to be the same come Saturday. I’m really looking forward to putting on a good performance and getting another win under my belt. Keep building the buzz and the momentum and make it a good start to a big year.”

PHOTO CREDIT MARK MEAD