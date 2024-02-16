New date and venue emerge for Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron III

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron are heading back to the 3Arena if the boxing rumour mill is to be believed.

It’s understood the Irish star and her British rival will renew acquaintances on familiar ground and trade leather for a third time at the Docklands venue on May 25.

Matchroom had hoped to bring the massive trilogy bout to Croke Park and wanted the pair to top the first fight night at the historic stadium since Muhammad Ali and Al Blue Lewis in 1972.

Hopes the promotional powerhouse could get what they first attempted to do with Amanda Serrano in the opposite corner last May, were at an all- time high as Eddie Hearn promised to do all he could get it over the line after the Bray fighter avenged her sole career defeat in Dublin in November.

However, concerns Croke Park was off the table increased over the last three weeks with Matchroom expressing concerns, the GAA claiming promotional radio silence and Government claiming they hadn’t been approached for help.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor Ring Walk

Irish fans then feared the fight was Las Vegas bound as Hearn mentioned ‘options’ and the two-weight undisputed world champion talked of her desire to one day fight in the fight-famous city.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands the 3Arena has been booked for May 25 and Matchroom are currently in the process of putting an undercard together for the summer date in Dublin.

There has been no official announcement as of yet, nor any indication from Matchroom – and it hasn’t to be noted the arena may be booked as a back up – but there is strong rumour the rematch will play out in the Docklands on the aforementioned date.

Speaking to BBC on Thursday Hearn didn’t mention the 3Arena but did reveal Taylor’s next outing should be in Dublin.

“We’re considering a number of venues in Ireland but it’s unlikely to be Croke Park,” the Matchroom boss said.

“We’re certainly looking to make sure her next fight is in Ireland and that will be announced in the next couple of weeks.”

Speaking previously Frank Smith told Irish-boxing.com that the fight would take out in Dublin even if a stadium wasn’t viable and suggested they’d have no issue going back to the 3Arena.

“If we can’t do [Croke Park] for whatever reason the focus will still be to do that fight in May. If we can’t do it in the stadium we will go back to the 3Arena again because they were two of the best nights that I’ve ever experienced. We’ve done shows around the world but the atmosphere in the 3Arena and the fight those two put on, leaving everything in the ring was amazing. We have to commend Chantelle and Katie because without them it wouldn’t be possible. It was a special night.”