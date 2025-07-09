Injury Setback for Anthony Cacace – Apache Out of Riyhad Clash

Anthony Cacace is out of his eagerly anticipated clash with Raymond Ford.

‘The Apache’ was set to fight the American on the undercard of the all-British heavyweight clash between Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte on August 16.

The battle of two former world champions, which was part of a five-fight Riyadh Season card, if off after the Belfast man suffered a back injury.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND. MAY 10: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood The Hurt Game Fight Night on the 10th May 2025 at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

It’s the first setback the 36-year-old has had for two years but boxing frustration is something Cacace is well-equipped to bounce back from.

The Anderstown native has enjoyed the best run of his career after finally being handed the platform his lauded talent deserves.

He has been on an impressive run that began in Riyadh in May of 2024 with a world title win over Joe Cordina and includes wins over Josh Warrington and most recently Leigh Wood.