Pierce O’Leary Excited by Tyson Fury Dublin Talk as August 1 Set for Huge Night

Pierce O’Leary believes him and Tyson Fury would make a great Dublin double act.

‘Big Bang’ has welcomed former Irish champion Fury’s reported interest in fighting in Dublin and believes it underlines the growing stature of Irish boxing.

The unbeaten European title winner headlines at the 3Arena on August 1 against Mark Chamberlain and rumour suggests the former heavyweight champion of the world will box on his undercard.

While the prospect of Fury appearing in Dublin remains speculative, O’Leary admits the possibility would only add to the excitement surrounding what is already shaping up to be a big night for Dublin Boxing.

“Let’s go,” O’Leary said when asked about the heavyweight superstar’s comments.

“Fury and Big Bang it would be great.

“It’s crazy. It’s mad, but look, I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see if it happens. I’m focused on myself and I’m focused on my fight.”

The comments were delivered with a smile, but they also reflect the growing confidence surrounding boxing’s resurgence in Ireland.

For years, Dubliners in particular have had to travel to compete on major cards. But with three massive cards in the capital in the space of a month there appears to be a change.

O’Leary believes Fury’s interest is further proof that Ireland has become an attractive destination for elite-level boxing.

“I definitely think boxing’s huge in Ireland,” he said.

“If we can just keep the momentum going and keep the train going, it gives everyone else a chance.”

The Sherriff Street man sees broader benefits beyond individual headline events.

According to the Dublin Dockland’s native, more major shows mean more opportunities for young Irish fighters to develop their careers at home rather than travelling throughout Britain and Europe in search of experience and exposure.

“It gives fighters a chance to come up and build on home ground rather than going up and down countries all over Europe to fight just to build a record.”