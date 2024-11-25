‘Lets Not Forget I’m the Bigger Name’ – Caoimhin Agyarko Discusses Possible Callum Walsh Showdown

Caoimhin Agyarko says the ball is in Team Callum Walsh’s camp.

Rumour and reports suggest talks between the Belfast light middleweight’s representatives and the LA-based Cobh boxers team are underway with regard to a New York St Patrick’s week showdown.

‘Black Thunder’ claimed to be innocent of how those talks were progressing but did point out he is more than open to fighting the UFC’s favourite boxer in Madison Square Garden, on what promises to be an Irish-packed fight bill.

The 27-year-old Holy Trinity graduate says it’s now up to Walsh and his team as to whether the fight goes ahead.

“I’m open to that fight or any other big fights,” Agyarko told Irish-boxing.com. “The ball is in their court let’s see if there’s any movement

“I can’t say too much [about how talks are going] I leave it all to my manager. He’ll only tell me how things are going if there are serious talks.

Walsh has had a blistering start to pro-life having become UFC Fight Pass’s leading boxer. He remains unbeaten, has topped cards at the 3Arena and Madison Square Garden’s Theather, and is being billed as ‘the fastest rising star in boxing’.

However, while the momentum maybe with the 360 Promotions promoted Dana White-backed southpaw, Agyarko points out he is the more established and experienced boxer.

“It hasn’t been a great year but that’s boxing,” he adds. “A win against Callum just keeps me active and my name out there. Let’s not forget I’m a bigger name in the division than he is and of course it’s a dangerous fight for Callum. I’m one of the best names in the division and I’ve proven that.”

Discussing the Freddie Roach trained fighter’s career to date he said: “He’s doing well for himself out in the States building a good record. He’s not really fought anyone yet but he’s got the backing and is doing well.”

Agyarko would love to fight in New York, particularly around March 17, and says if ‘King Walsh’ was his opponent his unbeaten run wouldn’t be broken.

“The same way as my last 15 have went,” he says when asked for a prediction.

“Fighting on St Paddy’s weekend at the MSG would be amazing. It doesn’t get much bigger than that !”