How to Watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3
It’s finally here — the trilogy! Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano clash one last time in a historic showdown at Madison Square Garden. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the biggest women’s boxing event of the year!
Date & Time
Date: Friday, July 11, 2025
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City
Start Time:
U.S. (ET): Undercard from 8:00pm, main event ~10:30–11:00pm
Ireland/UK (BST): Undercard from 1:00am (Saturday), ring walks ~3:30–4:00am
How to Watch
Streaming: Live on Netflix
vailable on ALL Netflix plans, including ad-supported tiers
No extra PPV cost
The Main Event
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano III
All the undisputed super-lightweight titles on the line
First ever all-women’s boxing card at Madison Square Garden
Legacy-defining moment — Taylor leads 2–0, Serrano is desperate for revenge!
Full Undercard (World Titles Galore!)
Alycia Baumgardner vs Jennifer Miranda (Super-Featherweight)
Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green (Super-Middleweight)
Ellie Scotney vs Yamileth Mercado (Super-Bantamweight)
Cherneka Johnson vs Shurretta Metcalf (Bantamweight unification)
Over 17 titles on the line — more than any boxing event in history!
Full Fight Night Schedule (BST – Ireland/UK)
Time Event
1:00 am Undercard begins
~3:30–4:00 am Taylor vs Serrano ring walks
4:00 am+ Main event live!
Bonus Netflix Content
“Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano” documentary now streaming
Behind-the-scenes interviews, pressers & workouts on Netflix Tudum