Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

How to Watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3

irishboxing


It’s finally here — the trilogy! Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano clash one last time in a historic showdown at Madison Square Garden. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the biggest women’s boxing event of the year!

Date & Time
Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Start Time:

U.S. (ET): Undercard from 8:00pm, main event ~10:30–11:00pm

Ireland/UK (BST): Undercard from 1:00am (Saturday), ring walks ~3:30–4:00am

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 09: Katie Taylor participates in a press conference at MSG Theater ahead of Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 fight on July 11 Madison Square Garden, on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

How to Watch
Streaming: Live on Netflix

vailable on ALL Netflix plans, including ad-supported tiers

No extra PPV cost

The Main Event
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano III

All the undisputed super-lightweight titles on the line

First ever all-women’s boxing card at Madison Square Garden

Legacy-defining moment — Taylor leads 2–0, Serrano is desperate for revenge!

Full Undercard (World Titles Galore!)
 Alycia Baumgardner vs Jennifer Miranda (Super-Featherweight)

Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green (Super-Middleweight)

Ellie Scotney vs Yamileth Mercado (Super-Bantamweight)

Cherneka Johnson vs Shurretta Metcalf (Bantamweight unification)

Over 17 titles on the line — more than any boxing event in history!

Full Fight Night Schedule (BST – Ireland/UK)
Time Event
1:00 am Undercard begins
~3:30–4:00 am Taylor vs Serrano ring walks
4:00 am+ Main event live!

Bonus Netflix Content
“Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano” documentary now streaming

Behind-the-scenes interviews, pressers & workouts on Netflix Tudum

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Liberties pay tribute to Katie Taylor with new mural

Jonny Stapleton

Quigg: McGuigan is the stumbling block Frampton needs to call the shots

irishboxing

Return of the Mack August 30th Dublin show OFF

Derek McKenna
x