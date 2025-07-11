How to Watch Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3



It’s finally here — the trilogy! Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano clash one last time in a historic showdown at Madison Square Garden. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the biggest women’s boxing event of the year!

Date & Time

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Start Time:

U.S. (ET): Undercard from 8:00pm, main event ~10:30–11:00pm

Ireland/UK (BST): Undercard from 1:00am (Saturday), ring walks ~3:30–4:00am

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 09: Katie Taylor participates in a press conference at MSG Theater ahead of Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3 fight on July 11 Madison Square Garden, on July 09, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

How to Watch

Streaming: Live on Netflix

vailable on ALL Netflix plans, including ad-supported tiers

No extra PPV cost

The Main Event

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano III

All the undisputed super-lightweight titles on the line

First ever all-women’s boxing card at Madison Square Garden

Legacy-defining moment — Taylor leads 2–0, Serrano is desperate for revenge!

Full Undercard (World Titles Galore!)

Alycia Baumgardner vs Jennifer Miranda (Super-Featherweight)

Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green (Super-Middleweight)

Ellie Scotney vs Yamileth Mercado (Super-Bantamweight)

Cherneka Johnson vs Shurretta Metcalf (Bantamweight unification)

Over 17 titles on the line — more than any boxing event in history!

Full Fight Night Schedule (BST – Ireland/UK)

Time Event

1:00 am Undercard begins

~3:30–4:00 am Taylor vs Serrano ring walks

4:00 am+ Main event live!

Bonus Netflix Content

“Countdown: Taylor vs Serrano” documentary now streaming

Behind-the-scenes interviews, pressers & workouts on Netflix Tudum