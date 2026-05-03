World Title Shot Secured – Caoimhin Agyarko to Challenge IBF World Champ Josh Kelly

Caoimhin Agyarko has secured a world title shot.

According to rumour and report, the Belfast fighter will challenge Josh Kelly for his IBF light middleweight world title this summer.

There was a suggestion that the fight was being lined up for the potential Katie Taylor Croke Park extravaganza, but it seems the fight will take place before September.

Irish-boxing.com understands the clash will top a bill in England in early August. An official announcement with specific dates is incoming.

Black Thunder was left distraught last month when an IBF scheduled final eliminator was called after Brandon Adams was ruled not fit to fight.

The Holy Trinity graduate had been set to meet the American with the winner earning a shot at Kelly’s belt. However, just before the fighters were due to weigh in ahead of the main event at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Adams collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

While the exact cause of Adams’ collapse has not yet been confirmed, the 36-year-old was immediately withdrawn from the bout.

Agyarko and his team had hoped they’d be made mandatory for the champion, ala Liam Paro and Lewis Crocker, but the IBF didn’t oblige.

However, it now looks like Kelly has taken the highly ranked Belfast man as a voluntary and the 29-year-old’s next fight will be a world title fight.

Kelly, who debuted against Jay Byrne, became champion when he defeated Bakhram Murtazaliev in January.

If Agyarko dethrones him, he will join Lewis Crocker and Anthony Cacace on the list of reigning Irish world champions, both of whom also have strong links to Holy Trinity.